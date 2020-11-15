Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 children die after being found unconscious in bathroom; mother found in nearby canal

0 Comments
GUNMA

A four-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister were found unconscious in the bathroom of their home on Monday morning, police said, adding that their 32-year-old mother was found in an irrigation canal in the mountainous area behind their house in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture.

According to police, the two children lived with their parents and grandparents in the house.

Kei Fujimaki and his sister Aria were found in the bathroom, wearing their pajamas, at around 4:45 a.m. by their grandmother who called 119, Sankei Shimbun reported. The children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead about 90 minutes later. Police said there were signs of external injury on either body.

Their 32-year-old mother was found an unspecified injury in the nearby canal at around 7:30 a.m. Police said they plan to question her when she fully recovers.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog