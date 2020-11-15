2 children die after being found unconscious in bathroom; mother found in nearby canal

A four-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister were found unconscious in the bathroom of their home on Monday morning, police said, adding that their 32-year-old mother was found in an irrigation canal in the mountainous area behind their house in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture.

According to police, the two children lived with their parents and grandparents in the house.

Kei Fujimaki and his sister Aria were found in the bathroom, wearing their pajamas, at around 4:45 a.m. by their grandmother who called 119, Sankei Shimbun reported. The children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead about 90 minutes later. Police said there were signs of external injury on either body.

Their 32-year-old mother was found an unspecified injury in the nearby canal at around 7:30 a.m. Police said they plan to question her when she fully recovers.

