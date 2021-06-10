2 children found dead, mother wounded in Gunma home

A 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old boy were found stabbed to death at their home in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday. Their 38-year-old mother was also stabbed and remains unconscious in hospital, police said.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday and said that his wife and their two sons were lying on the floor of the living room at their house, bleeding from wounds, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the two children, each with stab wounds to the chest. They were declared dead at the scene.

The children’s mother was nearby, bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach, which police believe were self-inflicted. A blood-stained knife was nearby on the floor.

Police said the woman’s husband, who called them, found his wife and the children when he returned home. There were no signs that anyone had broken into the house. Police said they will wait until the woman recovers before questioning her.

