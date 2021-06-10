Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 children found dead, mother wounded in Gunma home

3 Comments
GUNMA

A 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old boy were found stabbed to death at their home in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday. Their 38-year-old mother was also stabbed and remains unconscious in hospital, police said.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday and said that his wife and their two sons were lying on the floor of the living room at their house, bleeding from wounds, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the two children, each with stab wounds to the chest. They were declared dead at the scene.

The children’s mother was nearby, bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach, which police believe were self-inflicted. A blood-stained knife was nearby on the floor.

Police said the woman’s husband, who called them, found his wife and the children when he returned home. There were no signs that anyone had broken into the house. Police said they will wait until the woman recovers before questioning her.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Second one in two days. Japan really needs to wake up to it’s murderous-suicidal mothers.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Those poor boys.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Until the day mental health is important or even recognized in Japan this will continue. I did a test and called several "mental" clinics and told them I wanted to hurt myself. They asked me if I can eat. I said Yes. They asked me if I can sleep. I said Yes. They asked me on 1/10 what is my depression. I said 7. They asked me if I hurt myself. I said not yet, but I will soon if I don't get help. They said, since you can eat, sleep, and have not hurt yourself yet, we can't really help you.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Another despicable child-killer woman. If she survives, may she be hung. Unforgivable to kill two innocent children. They had their whole lives ahead of them.

Rest in Peace to the poor kids.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel