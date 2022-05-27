Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home

SAITAMA

A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the woman’s 41-year-old husband found the bodies after he returned home from work at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. The front door was locked. Inside, he found his wife and two children in a room on the second floor, and called 119.

Police said the two children were declared dead at the scene. Their mother was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

Police said there were no signs that anyone had forcibly entered the house. No information was released on how the mother and two children died.

