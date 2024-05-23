2 Chinese held for stealing 999 pairs of branded sneakers in Tokyo

Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 999 pairs of branded sneakers worth 18 million yen from a warehouse in Tokyo earlier this year, police said.

Most of the stolen sneakers have been shipped to China, apparently for sale, the police said. Xin Yannan, a 28-year-old executive of a shoe sales company, and Shao Mingzhi, a 41-year-old transportation worker, both deny the allegation.

The two were arrested Monday on suspicion of conspiring to break into the warehouse and steal the sneakers on Jan. 5 and 6.

The warehouse is managed by another shoe sales company. Xin, who had dealings with the company, was in possession of a key to the warehouse, the police said.

© KYODO