2 Chinese held for stealing 999 pairs of branded sneakers in Tokyo

Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 999 pairs of branded sneakers worth 18 million yen from a warehouse in Tokyo earlier this year, police said.
Most of the stolen sneakers have been shipped to China, apparently for sale, the police said. Xin Yannan, a 28-year-old executive of a shoe sales company, and Shao Mingzhi, a 41-year-old transportation worker, both deny the allegation.
The two were arrested Monday on suspicion of conspiring to break into the warehouse and steal the sneakers on Jan. 5 and 6.
The warehouse is managed by another shoe sales company. Xin, who had dealings with the company, was in possession of a key to the warehouse, the police said.© KYODO
2 Comments
garypen
If the shoe fits...
BigP
I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.
uaintseeme
But, don't they already make shoes over there?