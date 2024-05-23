 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Chinese held for stealing 999 pairs of branded sneakers in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 999 pairs of branded sneakers worth 18 million yen from a warehouse in Tokyo earlier this year, police said.

Most of the stolen sneakers have been shipped to China, apparently for sale, the police said. Xin Yannan, a 28-year-old executive of a shoe sales company, and Shao Mingzhi, a 41-year-old transportation worker, both deny the allegation.

The two were arrested Monday on suspicion of conspiring to break into the warehouse and steal the sneakers on Jan. 5 and 6.

The warehouse is managed by another shoe sales company. Xin, who had dealings with the company, was in possession of a key to the warehouse, the police said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

If the shoe fits...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

But, don't they already make shoes over there?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel