2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Gifu

Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said.
The 18-year-old male Ground Self-Defense Force trainee was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder following the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. during an exercise at the GSDF facility. He has admitted to the shooting, police said.
The GSDF will hold a press conference later in the day in Tokyo.
The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, were taken to hospital after being shot, according to local firefighters.
The firing range is about five kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station. There were no reports of civilian casualties in the incident.© KYODO
14 Comments
wallace
Does not sound good. Deliberate killing. Why?
WA4TKG
Disgruntled / iji-waru’
mountainpear
Probably was being bullied by the other two. Very common in the JSDF!
Sven Asai
That’s showing that there are still enough loopholes to get an easy access to lethal weapons although the common restrictions are very strict here, in theory. They could just also legalize guns, so not every of those psychos has to gain a hunting license or to become a SDF member first, which usually takes much time and effort and then frustrates them even more, making them further impatient and determined to take real action.
Yubaru
18 year old, recent high school graduate. Let's start throwing out some possible reasons here, before the media jumps on it.
Couldn't get into college? Was "forced" into GSDF by parents because he didnt conform to society? Was a JV and bully and saw GSDF as an extension of that, and could get paid for it?
Peter Neil
Sven AsaiToday 12:50 pm JST
What?
virusrex
A blackeye for the SDF that is not going to help with the problems they have recruiting people.
Kniknaknokkaer
My thoughts exactly Peter!
So Sven, your solution to prevent the odd nut-job getting access to guns via the lengthy, difficult and uncertain route of obtaining a hunting license or joining the SDF, is for Japan to just legalise guns so more nut-jobs can get much faster, easier access to them?!
How very NRA of you!
Kniknaknokkaer
I'm certain that the vast vast majority of gun murderers in this country have not gone through the process of getting a hunting license or joined the SDF just so they can kill someone they hold a grudge against.
rainyday
This is probably the stupidest argument I've seen anyone make in a JT comment. That is a very impressive accomplishment given the stiff competition in that field.
wallace
These types of tragic events happen in all militaries.
YankeeX
Wonder if bullying was involved
nandakandamanda
A lapse of oversight, perhaps.
I spent a day shooting at Bisley, and the instructor watched my every movement with eagle eyes. They should have jumped on him the moment he moved the gun around.
Harry_Gatto
I don't know. Tell us how many such incidents have taken place in Japan this year compared to the USA and we'll take it from there.