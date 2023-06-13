Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in Gifu where several SDF personnel were shot by another member with a rifle on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Gifu

14 Comments
TOKYO

Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said.

The 18-year-old male Ground Self-Defense Force trainee was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder following the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. during an exercise at the GSDF facility. He has admitted to the shooting, police said.

The GSDF will hold a press conference later in the day in Tokyo.

The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, were taken to hospital after being shot, according to local firefighters.

The firing range is about five kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station. There were no reports of civilian casualties in the incident.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

14 Comments
Login to comment

Does not sound good. Deliberate killing. Why?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Disgruntled / iji-waru’

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Probably was being bullied by the other two. Very common in the JSDF!

6 ( +9 / -3 )

That’s showing that there are still enough loopholes to get an easy access to lethal weapons although the common restrictions are very strict here, in theory. They could just also legalize guns, so not every of those psychos has to gain a hunting license or to become a SDF member first, which usually takes much time and effort and then frustrates them even more, making them further impatient and determined to take real action.

-12 ( +2 / -14 )

18 year old, recent high school graduate. Let's start throwing out some possible reasons here, before the media jumps on it.

Couldn't get into college? Was "forced" into GSDF by parents because he didnt conform to society? Was a JV and bully and saw GSDF as an extension of that, and could get paid for it?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Sven AsaiToday  12:50 pm JST

That’s showing that there are still enough loopholes to get an easy access to lethal weapons although the common restrictions are very strict here, in theory. They could just also legalize guns, so not every of those psychos has to gain a hunting license or to become a SDF member first, which usually takes much time and effort and then frustrates them even more, making them further impatient and determined to take real action.

What?

11 ( +12 / -1 )

A blackeye for the SDF that is not going to help with the problems they have recruiting people.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Peter NeilToday  12:58 pm JST

Sven AsaiToday  12:50 pm JST

That’s showing that there are still enough loopholes to get an easy access to lethal weapons although the common restrictions are very strict here, in theory. They could just also legalize guns, so not every of those psychos has to gain a hunting license or to become a SDF member first, which usually takes much time and effort and then frustrates them even more, making them further impatient and determined to take real action.

What?

My thoughts exactly Peter!

So Sven, your solution to prevent the odd nut-job getting access to guns via the lengthy, difficult and uncertain route of obtaining a hunting license or joining the SDF, is for Japan to just legalise guns so more nut-jobs can get much faster, easier access to them?!

How very NRA of you!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I'm certain that the vast vast majority of gun murderers in this country have not gone through the process of getting a hunting license or joined the SDF just so they can kill someone they hold a grudge against.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That’s showing that there are still enough loopholes to get an easy access to lethal weapons although the common restrictions are very strict here, in theory. They could just also legalize guns, so not every of those psychos has to gain a hunting license or to become a SDF member first, which usually takes much time and effort and then frustrates them even more, making them further impatient and determined to take real action.

This is probably the stupidest argument I've seen anyone make in a JT comment. That is a very impressive accomplishment given the stiff competition in that field.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

These types of tragic events happen in all militaries.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wonder if bullying was involved

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A lapse of oversight, perhaps.

I spent a day shooting at Bisley, and the instructor watched my every movement with eagle eyes. They should have jumped on him the moment he moved the gun around.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

spinToday  01:56 pm JST

Is Japan trying to become a new America?

I don't know. Tell us how many such incidents have taken place in Japan this year compared to the USA and we'll take it from there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog