COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Police cordon off a street where two people were killed and two wounded in a crossbow attack in their house in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
crime

2 dead, 2 wounded in crossbow attack; suspect arrested

7 Comments
HYOGO

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he killed his mother and grandmother and wounded his younger brother and another woman relative with a crossbow at their home in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, Hideaki Nozu, is a university student, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call at around 10 a.m. from a neighbor of the family who said a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help.

When police arrived at the house, they found two women dead — Nozu's grandmother who was in her 70s and his mother who was in her 40s. Both had arrows in them. The wounded victims were Nozu's brother, who is in his early 20s, and a woman in her 40s, believed to be the suspect's aunt, who ran to the neighbor’s house. The two survivors were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition, police said.

Nozu was found on the street near the house. Police said he has admitted to shooting his family with a crossbow but has so far given no motive. Police are also investigating how he obtained the crossbow.

7 Comments
I'm at a loss for words with how could you even consider pointing a loaded weapon at your family. The good thing about bows is unlike guns, you really don't have a legitimate excuse that it misfired.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Family members murdering Each other in japan. Hardly news anymore

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Young person with anger issues who lacked self control, respect and a few other mental and emotional resources, RIP to his victims so sad !

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The whole family are victims in this awful situation. More mental health checks and services, please.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Vince Black

Family members murdering Each other in japan. Hardly news anymore

Then how do you explain it is in the news every time? Remember, this is a country of 120 million. Fact is, it is remarkable how little crime there is here.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

" a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help."

wow that's pretty gruesome.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Horrific. I wonder if the stress from coronavirus and having to enter this workforce made him snap. Next his neck will snap.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"he killed his mother and grandmother"

just terrible I tell you just terrible, lock him up for life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

