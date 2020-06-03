2 dead, 2 wounded in crossbow attack; suspect arrested

Police cordon off a street where two people were killed and two wounded in a crossbow attack in their house in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he killed his mother and grandmother and wounded his younger brother and another woman relative with a crossbow at their home in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, Hideaki Nozu, is a university student, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call at around 10 a.m. from a neighbor of the family who said a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help.

When police arrived at the house, they found two women dead — Nozu's grandmother who was in her 70s and his mother who was in her 40s. Both had arrows in them. The wounded victims were Nozu's brother, who is in his early 20s, and a woman in her 40s, believed to be the suspect's aunt, who ran to the neighbor’s house. The two survivors were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition, police said.

Nozu was found on the street near the house. Police said he has admitted to shooting his family with a crossbow but has so far given no motive. Police are also investigating how he obtained the crossbow.

