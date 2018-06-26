Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 dead, including police officer, after man attacks Toyama police box

5 Comments
TOYAMA

A man attacked a police box in the city of Toyama on Tuesday, stabbing a police officer to death and fatally shooting a man nearby with the police officer's gun that he took, authorities said.

The suspect was also seriously wounded after he was shot by another police officer who rushed to the scene, local police said.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said two people died in the attack that occurred just after 2 p.m. A government official later said the two fatalities were the police officer who was stabbed and a security guard who was shot by the suspect near an elementary school.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

5 Comments
Again ???

How many random attacks does it makes since last week ??? Unbelievable !!

Good grief. I wonder if it's terrorism?

I know the usual suspect(s) will jump on me and say 'but it happens in other countries too', but really, what is going on in japan these days??

What is happening to Japan? It's becoming...like the west...

CochiseToday 05:14 pm JST

I know the usual suspect(s) will jump on me and say 'but it happens in other countries too', but really, what is going on in japan these days??

Good question - possibly just a random incident or the underlying problems that have been pushed aside are starting to come to the surface

