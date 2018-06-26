2 dead, including police officer, after man attacks Toyama police box

A man attacked a police box in the city of Toyama on Tuesday, stabbing a police officer to death and fatally shooting a man nearby with the police officer's gun that he took, authorities said.

The suspect was also seriously wounded after he was shot by another police officer who rushed to the scene, local police said.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said two people died in the attack that occurred just after 2 p.m. A government official later said the two fatalities were the police officer who was stabbed and a security guard who was shot by the suspect near an elementary school.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

