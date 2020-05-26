Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 dead after trouble in Nagano Pref house

NAGANO

Three people died of head injuries after being found collapsed in a house in Sakaki, Nagano Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

Police said they received a call at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in which the caller said three people were injured, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house, owned by Takenori Ichikawa, and found a man in his 30s, a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. All three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as Anna Ichikawa and the boy was her brother Naoto. Their father is believed to have called police. The name of the man in his 30s has not been released, but local media said he had ties to a criminal syndicate and that there may have been trouble between he and Ichikawa's oldest son who was not present.

Two guns were also found at the scene of the crime.

