crime

2 doctors arrested on suspicion of raping unconscious woman

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police arrested two doctors in their 20s Wednesday on suspicion of raping a woman after giving her a drug-laced alcoholic drink during a party in Tokyo in January.

The police have detected traces of a sleep-inducing drug in the woman's body and suspect the men obtained the drug by exploiting their position as doctors.

Masataka Kaneko, a 28-year-old physician at Showa University Hospital in Tokyo, has denied the allegations, telling the police, "I had sex (with the woman) based on mutual consent." Hisaaki Obayashi, a 26-year-old trainee-doctor at an affiliated hospital, denied lacing the woman's drink with any drug.

According to the police, the two men were arrested on suspicion of causing the woman, also in her 20s, to lose consciousness through the drug-laced drink at a karaoke bar near JR Meguro Station in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward and taking her to Kaneko's home between around 11 p.m. on Jan 18 and 5:30 a.m. the next day.

The three had been having a drinking party from around 7:30 p.m. on Jan 18. The woman notified the police of the alleged assault shortly after it took place, according to the police.

LOCK EM UP.

They probably got entry into their medical training from the university sex rigging too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Foul.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

