2 drivers arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Chiba

Police in Chiba city have arrested two men over a fatal hit-and-run incident in which a 26-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Saturday in Inage Ward. The victim, Yukari Suzukawa, who is self-employed, was walking home when she was hit while on a crossing.

Police said Suzukawa was first hit by a car driven by Ryutaro Kawaguchi, 81, a real estate agent. She was then hit by a small truck driven by Takeshi Nakaoka. Both drivers kept going.

A passerby called 110 after seeing Suzukawa lying on the street. Police said she was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Kawaguchi and Nakaoka, who have been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death, have both denied the charge.

Both vehicles were identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

