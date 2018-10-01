2 drivers arrested over hit-and run death of British man

A woman and a man driving separate cars have been arrested over the hit-and-run death of a 30-year-old British man in Ina, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Grant Andrew McEwan, a pastry chef, was struck by the two vehicles at around 11 p.m. on Sunday night as he was on a crossing with lights on a national route, Fuji TV reported. Police said he was hit first by Eiichiro Matsubara, 54, a company employee from Sayama, Saitama Prefecture. Matsubara kept going.

A few seconds later, the victim was run over by a car coming from the opposite direction, driven by Hikaru Tanishima, 25, a company employee from Hanyu, also in Saitama Prefecture. Tanishima kept going but about one hour later, she called 110, saying she might have hit someone with her car.

McEwan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police identified Matsubara’s car after examining street surveillance camera footage.

On Monday, both Matsubara and Tanishima were charged with reckless driving resulting in death. Tanishima was quoted as saying she had kept going because she panicked.

