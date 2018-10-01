Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 drivers arrested over hit-and run death of British man

2 Comments
SAITAMA

A woman and a man driving separate cars have been arrested over the hit-and-run death of a 30-year-old British man in Ina, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Grant Andrew McEwan, a pastry chef, was struck by the two vehicles at around 11 p.m. on Sunday night as he was on a crossing with lights on a national route, Fuji TV reported. Police said he was hit first by Eiichiro Matsubara, 54, a company employee from Sayama, Saitama Prefecture. Matsubara kept going.

A few seconds later, the victim was run over by a car coming from the opposite direction, driven by Hikaru Tanishima, 25, a company employee from Hanyu, also in Saitama Prefecture. Tanishima kept going but about one hour later, she called 110, saying she might have hit someone with her car.

McEwan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police identified Matsubara’s car after examining street surveillance camera footage.

On Monday, both Matsubara and Tanishima were charged with reckless driving resulting in death. Tanishima was quoted as saying she had kept going because she panicked.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Abhorrent behaviour. They didn't stop, lock them up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

bet they get suspended sentences

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Microapartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel