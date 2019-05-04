Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 elderly men arrested for abandoning body of acquaintance in Chiba forest

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Togane, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested two 69-year-old men on suspicion of abandoning a body after they buried the corpse of a 79-year-old male acquaintance in a forest.

Police said the two men, Masayuki Shindo and Tokuo Oishi, both residents of Chiba City, have admitted to the charge.

According to police reports, the suspects buried the body of Gunsai Ouchi in a forest between Jan 20 and 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shindo and Oishi told police that Ouchi died while they were going for a drive outside the prefecture.

On May 2, Shindo visited a police box in Chiba City and confessed to officers that “it was becoming too hard to stay quiet.” He said he and Oishi used a shovel to dig a hole in the woods and then buried the body.

On Friday, police discovered Ouchi’s body at the exact spot Shindo said it was.

Police said Ouchi’s body was found lying face down and fully clothed in a hole 60 centimeters deep. An autopsy will be carried out to try and determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the three men were pachinko friends but there appears to have been some financial trouble among them.

No Comment
