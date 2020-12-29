2 men arrested for stealing wallet from sleeping passenger on train

Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train.

Police say Masao Sudo, 74, and Yoshinobu Oshiro, 61, both of no fixed address or employment, worked together to steal the wallet from a commuter at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Both men have denied the allegations.

According to police, the two men sat on either side of the passenger aboard a train on the Marunouchi subway line between Minami-Asagaya and Ogikubo stations. Oshiro lifted the wallet, containing about 8,000 yen, from the open bag of the 24-year-old man who had apparently passed out after drinking all night, police said.

A police officer on a train saw the incident but as he approached the men, Oshiro dropped the wallet. Sudo was quoted by police as saying he had talked with Oshiro but didn’t know him. The pair are being questioned about their involvement in similar incidents of theft on trains.

Police said they have stepped up patrols on trains for the year-end party season when many drunk passengers pass out while going home.

The National Police Agency has also warned commuters and shoppers to beware of pickpockets.

