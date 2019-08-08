Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 elderly people die after being hit from behind by car; driver arrested

KOCHI

An 80-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman died after they were hit from behind by a car as they walked along a road in Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

Police said the 42-year-old driver of the car, Ryuji Ojima, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 5:35 a.m. on National Route 56. Masao Oguri, 80, was walking his dog, while Shuko Nishimura, 76, was walking with her husband along the road with no sidewalk when they were hit by the car.

Oguri and Nishimura were taken to hospital with severe head injuries and died about two hours later. Nishimura’s husband was not injured.

Police said Ojima, a company employee who lives in Shimanto, also in Kochi Prefecture, has admitted to the charge.

