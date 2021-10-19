Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 ex-workers at facility for disabled arrested for abusing teenage resident

OKAYAMA

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested two former workers at a facility for disabled people on suspicion of assaulting a teenage resident.

According to police, Masami Nishimoto, 58, a children’s instructor, and Yoshihiko Kokushi, 46, a nurse, who are former employees at Tsuyama Hikari Gakuen Hikari no Kaze, are accused of assaulting a 16-year-old intellectuals disabled boy at the facility, Sankei Shimbun reported. Nishimoto and Kokusho were fired on Oct 15 and arrested on Oct 18.

Police said that on June 28 just after 5 p.m. while the teenager was eating his dinner, Nishimoto flicked his forehead with his finger and stuffed toilet paper into his mouth. At around 7:30 a.m. on Aug 29, Kokushi is accused of slapping the teen’s face with the palm of his hand, causing him to fall off a chair while he was eating breakfast.

Local media also reported that on Sept 25, Nishimoto and Kokushi threatened a co-worker on the street, swinging a baseball bat and golf club at the employee.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

