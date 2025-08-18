2 Filipino men held over killings of 2 Japanese in Manila

Manila police said Monday they brought two Filipino suspects into custody over the deadly shooting last week of two Japanese in the Philippine capital.

The police identified the victims as Akinobu Nakayama of Shizuoka Prefecture and Hideaki Satori of Fukuoka Prefecture. They were shot on Friday in what police believe was a robbery, with local media reporting that two suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The police said they identified the suspects from security camera footage and witness accounts, and recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime.

Since October, a series of robberies in Manila has targeted Japanese citizens.

© KYODO