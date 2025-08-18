 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Filipino men held over killings of 2 Japanese in Manila

0 Comments
MANILA

Manila police said Monday they brought two Filipino suspects into custody over the deadly shooting last week of two Japanese in the Philippine capital.

The police identified the victims as Akinobu Nakayama of Shizuoka Prefecture and Hideaki Satori of Fukuoka Prefecture. They were shot on Friday in what police believe was a robbery, with local media reporting that two suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The police said they identified the suspects from security camera footage and witness accounts, and recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime.

Since October, a series of robberies in Manila has targeted Japanese citizens.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog