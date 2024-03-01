Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Filipinos face murder charge over bodies found under Tokyo home

TOKYO

Police on Friday served fresh arrest warrants to a Filipino man and woman alleging they killed a couple whose bodies were found underneath their home in Tokyo in January.

Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz, 34, and Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, have already been indicted on a charge of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at their residence. The pair likely knew each other while in the Philippines and Morales is a former girlfriend of the couple's son.

The two Filipinos are alleged to have broken into the couple's home in Tokyo's Adachi Ward and stabbed them to death on Jan. 16. They have respectively denied their involvement in the deaths, according to police.

Morales, a resident of Adachi Ward, is believed to have owed money to her former boyfriend and had a disagreement with the couple over her relationship with their son, according to investigative sources.

A resident of Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture, Dela Cruz came to Japan as a technical trainee last July.

Dela Cruz, after he was initially arrested in January, admitted to the allegation of abandoning corpses but told investigators that Morales killed the couple.

The case came to light after the couple's son called the police upon finding traces of blood at the home on Jan 16. The police discovered the bodies under a bathroom floor on Jan 18.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Poor death people, blessed are their souls!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

