crime

2 high-profile robbery suspects charged again for theft

TOKYO

Two men recently deported from the Philippines believed to have remotely coordinated a string of robberies across Japan were served fresh arrest warrants by police on Wednesday on suspicion of theft in connection with scam cases.

The arrests of Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, come a day after two other men deported from the Philippines were also served new arrest warrants for similar and connected allegations.

Watanabe and Kojima allegedly colluded with others to steal a cash card from a woman in her 60s in Tokyo by impersonating police officers, withdrawing around 3.5 million yen in November 2019, the police said.

The four men, who also include Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, were deported to Japan and arrested last month for alleged theft linked to separate scam cases.

The police are continuing to investigate the four suspects, believing the fraud group turned to robberies after the police cracked down on their methods.

Watanabe is suspected to have been the scam group's leader, while Kojima is thought to have managed the collection of its revenue. The police estimate that a total of over 6 billion yen was defrauded by the group.

Some 15 smartphones and other devices have been confiscated from an immigration detention facility in Manila where the men were being held. But some of the devices may have been reset, with the data on them wiped, investigative sources said.

Multiple charge in order to get longer detention time, that not only happened to criminal but happened to innocent people.

https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/japan-detention-center-holds-many-without-convictions/4953159.html

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well, they have determination,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

