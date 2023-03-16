2 indicted for robbery and murder of 90-year-old Tokyo woman

Two men were indicted Thursday for robbery resulting in death after a 90-year-old woman died in western Tokyo in January in what is suspected to have been part of a string of burglaries seen across the country in recent years.

Rikuto Nagata, 21, and Hiroyuki Nomura, 52, were arrested on suspicion of robbery-murder after Kinuyo Oshio was found dead at her home in Komae on Jan 19 with her hands tied and head bleeding.

Prosecutors also sent a 19-year-old man, a minor under the juvenile law, to a family court on the charge of robbery resulting in death. Police have also arrested Shingo Kato, 24, for his alleged involvement in the case.

The series of break-ins are believed to have been ordered by a person or persons thought to have used the pseudonyms "Luffy" and "Kim" and to be among men recently arrested in Japan after being deported from the Philippines.

According to their indictments, Nagata and Nomura conspired with multiple people, including the 19-year-old and an unknown person, to enter Oshio's home by pretending to be parcel deliverymen.

They allegedly kicked her and beat her multiple times with a crowbar, inflicting on her multiple rib fractures and other injuries, and causing her to die from acute respiratory failure. In the process, they also robbed her of items including three watches, the indictments said.

The police suspect that "Kim" and "Luffy" could be the aliases of one or more of a group involving Yuki Watanabe, 38, and three others who were deported from the Philippines in February. They have so far been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with earlier scam cases.

At least 50 robberies and thefts believed to be connected to the group have occurred across over a dozen prefectures since 2021. The fatal robbery of Oshio, in particular, struck a nerve among the Japanese public due to such criminal violence being rare in Japan.

© KYODO