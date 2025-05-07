2 injured in knife attack at Tokyo subway station; suspect arrested

Police restrict entry to Todaimae Station on the Tokyo Metro's Namboku Line in Bunkyo Ward following a knife attack on Wednesday night.

Two people were injured Wednesday after being attacked by a man wielding a knife at a subway station near the University of Tokyo, police said.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident occurred around 6:55 p.m. on a platform at Todaimae Station on Tokyo Metro's Namboku Line in the capital's Bunkyo Ward.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, sustained a head injury after being stabbed while boarding a train. According to investigators, the suspect suddenly attacked the man on the platform, and then chased him into the train, where he was seen on security cameras inside the train, slashing him multiple times on the head and other parts of his body.

Another commuter, a man in his 30s, sustained a finger wound as he and other passengers restrained the attacker.

According to police, the suspect arrested is Yoshitaka Toda, whose address and occupation are unknown, and he has remained silent during questioning.

