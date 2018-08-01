Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Japan Post employees arrested for burning neck, forcing dirty socks into mouth of coworker

2 Comments
OSAKA

Two Japan Post employees in Osaka have been arrested on charges of purposely inflicting injuries on a younger coworker in a suspected ongoing corporate bullying case, police said.

Hideki Fukui, 42, and Nariaki Takaoka, 52, both senior employees at Japan Post, are accused of burning the neck of a coworker in his 20s using a barbecue tong and forcing dirty socks into his mouth at a company party last March, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the incident took place at a barbecue restaurant in Osaka. Japan Post’s Tennoji branch employees had rented the restaurant for the evening for a private party. There were approximately 20 staff members present at the party, police said.

The two arrested men attached a heated tong to the neck of their younger employee, after which they forced a pair of socks that belonged to another employee present at the party, into his mouth.

The man filed a complaint with the police after the incident, stating that he had been regularly bullied at his workplace, including being sprayed with insecticide, being forced to smell people’s socks at the office and being put in a headlock on a number of occasions.

Good on you for taking this to the police, mate.

The burning incident makes it a crime that the police can deal with.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I wonder what they mean by "attached the tong to his neck"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

