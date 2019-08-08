Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Japanese arrested in Bangladesh for gold smuggling

1 Comment
DHAKA

Two Japanese men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 12 kilograms of gold bars into Bangladesh, the country's customs authority said Thursday.

Takeo Mimura and Shuichi Sato arrived at Dhaka's international airport Wednesday night on a flight from Malaysia, Md Shahidul Islam, director general of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, told reporters.

Customs officials, acting on a tipoff, stopped the duo as they tried to pass through a "nothing to declare" customs lane, he said.

Upon searching them, 30 gold bars worth approximately $712,000 were found in hidden pockets of their trousers, Islam said.

The men will be sent to court to be prosecuted in accordance with the law, he said, adding that this is the first time for Japanese to be caught allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

How is it unlawful to smuggle gold ?

Is it because of 10 000$ asset limit on you ?

Just asking because laws are local and need to be explained to understand.

A tip-off ? How is that possible outside being spied in Malaysia, lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Health & Beauty

Body Confidence and Body Positivity in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining