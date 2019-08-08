2 Japanese arrested in Bangladesh for gold smuggling

Two Japanese men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 12 kilograms of gold bars into Bangladesh, the country's customs authority said Thursday.

Takeo Mimura and Shuichi Sato arrived at Dhaka's international airport Wednesday night on a flight from Malaysia, Md Shahidul Islam, director general of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, told reporters.

Customs officials, acting on a tipoff, stopped the duo as they tried to pass through a "nothing to declare" customs lane, he said.

Upon searching them, 30 gold bars worth approximately $712,000 were found in hidden pockets of their trousers, Islam said.

The men will be sent to court to be prosecuted in accordance with the law, he said, adding that this is the first time for Japanese to be caught allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country.

