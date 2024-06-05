 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

2 Japanese brothers found murdered in Paraguay

SAO PAULO

Two Japanese brothers have been found murdered in a house in southern Paraguay, prompting local police to launch an investigation, according to recent local reports.

The victims are Takemi Sugawara and his younger brother Tsutae. The men are originally from Iwate Prefecture and thought to be in their 60s or 70s, police and a group from the local Japanese immigrant community said Tuesday.

The men, both long-time agricultural workers who had lived in the South American nation for many years, were found dead Sunday with head wounds in a house in the department of Itapua, an area that is home to many Japanese immigrants.

An acquaintance of Tsutae called the police the same day after he found the door of the house locked and could not contact him, even though Tsutae asked him to visit.

