2 Japanese gangsters wanted over killing of man in Thailand: report

Thai police have obtained arrest warrants for two Japanese gang members on suspicion of murdering a Japanese man and dismembering his body, with the body parts found in a Bangkok suburb, local media reported Thursday.

Police in Nonthaburi province, which neighbors Bangkok, said late Wednesday the victim was a member of the same gang that the two suspects belong to, with one of the two already on a Japanese wanted list over a separate allegation, public broadcaster Thai PBS and other media reported.

The police told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the victim's skull found earlier this week had bullet holes, indicating he was shot from behind. Other body parts found in black plastic bags were discovered in a wasteland area on Friday last week.

A Thai man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being connected with the murder. He has confessed to the police that he was hired to drive three Japanese men to a factory in western Bangkok, saying one of them who had been sitting in the passenger seat next to the driver was shot from the rear seat after the three quarreled.

The Thai man has said that the two Japanese suspects told him to drop off the plastic bags containing the body parts of the victim in Nonthaburi after they dismembered the body, according to the police.

