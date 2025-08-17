2 Japanese killed in street shooting in Manila: embassy

Two Japanese were fatally shot in Manila on Friday and their belongings stolen, the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines said Sunday as it continues to alert nationals in the wake of a string of street robberies.

According to the embassy, the two were shot Friday night by a man who approached them after they left a taxi. The man fled on a motorcycle. The embassy did not give the gender or ages of the victims.

The embassy said it is in contact with local police to clarify what happened.

Since October, Japanese people have fallen victim to robberies on the streets of Manila, leaving some injured. In May, two men broke into a Japanese-style restaurant and took money.

