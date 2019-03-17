Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 Japanese men arrested in Cambodia for allegedly killing taxi driver

4 Comments
PHNOM PENH

Two Japanese men in their 20s were arrested in Cambodia late Sunday on suspicion of killing a taxi driver in the country's north, a local police official said.

The men were identified as Reimon Ishida, 23, originally from Chiba Prefecture, and Ryuji Nakakuki, also 23, originally from Fukushima Prefecture.

The two admitted to killing Cambodian man Him Chan, 40, with a knife around 5 p.m. Sunday to steal his taxi which they planned to use in committing further crimes, according to Huot Sothy, deputy police chief in Siem Reap Province.

The pair arrived in Siem Reap on Saturday via Thailand.

On Sunday morning, they allegedly hired a car and driver to take them to the neighboring province of Banteay Meanchey with the intention of stealing the vehicle. They decided not to steal the car after discovering it was equipped with a camera.

They then allegedly hired their taxi driver victim on the way back to Siem Reap before killing him and stealing his car, the official said.

After stealing the car, the suspects almost immediately collided with a truck and came to a halt in front of a house about 300 meters away. The incident occurred in a village in Puok District, about 18 kilometers from the town of Siem Reap.

The victim lived in Siem Reap and was a father of four, according to the official.

Under Cambodian law, the suspects could face somewhere between 15 and 30 years in prison if convicted.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

I feel a Tarantino movie in the making...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I hope they get executed. Had four kids - poor family.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The two admitted to killing Cambodian man Him Chan, 40, with a knife around 5 p.m. Sunday to steal his taxi which they planned to use in committing further crimes, according to Huot Sothy, deputy police chief in Siem Reap Province.

Something seems fishy about this. Why Japanese would intend to go on a "crime spree" in a third world nation? They could go on a crime spree in Japan and make 100 times more money!

Anyway, whoever really did kill him, Rip to the driver.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Ganbare

Or maybe not all Japanese people are the perfect little angels you seem to think they are?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Live

The Strange Story of Hay Fever in Japan: Construction, Conspiracy Theories, Climate Change

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: “My American Husband Is Cheating On Me. I Want A Divorce.”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yu Miri’s ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ Gives Voice to the Invisible Working Class

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Explore

The Story of Shimokitazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri