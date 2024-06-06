2 Japanese wanted for murder in Thailand detained in Laos

Two Japanese men were detained in Laos for allegedly murdering and dismembering a compatriot in Thailand, Thai police said Thursday.

The two gang members, were detained Wednesday. They had fled to Laos and Thai authorities had requested the neighboring country's cooperation in searching for them, according to a police source.

Takuya Kato, 50, and Hiroto Suzuki, 27, are suspected of murdering fellow gangster Ryosuke Kabashima, 47, and dismembering his body.

The suspects are expected to be extradited to Thailand soon where they will be arrested.

© KYODO