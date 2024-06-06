 Japan Today
crime

2 Japanese wanted for murder in Thailand detained in Laos

4 Comments
BANGKOK

Two Japanese men were detained in Laos for allegedly murdering and dismembering a compatriot in Thailand, Thai police said Thursday.

The two gang members, were detained Wednesday. They had fled to Laos and Thai authorities had requested the neighboring country's cooperation in searching for them, according to a police source.

Takuya Kato, 50, and Hiroto Suzuki, 27, are suspected of murdering fellow gangster Ryosuke Kabashima, 47, and dismembering his body.

The suspects are expected to be extradited to Thailand soon where they will be arrested.

4 Comments
Another Criminal from Japan? Japanese Lufy in Philippines wasn't the last one?

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

Bring them and hang them..

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Another Criminal from Japan? Japanese Lufy in Philippines wasn't the last one?

Criminals are from ALL countries..

0 ( +3 / -3 )

@TokyoLiving

Criminals are from ALL countries..

Perhaps what you want to say, Japanese criminal began showing in many countries.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

