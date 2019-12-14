Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 junior high school students arrested for extorting ¥220,000 from boy on threat of violence

OKAYAMA

Two junior high school boys in Okayama City have been arrested on suspicion of extortion after they threatened a younger student with violence unless he paid them 220,000 yen in cash.

According to police reports, the two teenage suspects allegedly told the younger student at the same school in Minami Ward on the morning of Dec 6 to give them 100,000 yen and that if he told his parents, they would beat him up, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The next day, when the victim refused to submit to their threats, the suspects said they would go to his house and pummel him, and increased their demand to 220,000 yen. On Dec 9, the threatened boy handed over 220,000 yen in cash on the school premises.  

The incident came to light after the victim’s parents noticed that cash was missing from the house. The boy then told them what had happened and his parents filed a complaint with police. The suspects were arrested on Friday.

Little stand over men in training, soon to be thugs for the local yaks.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Junior high School boys are enlightened ones

We should Pam the juvenile law

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder if those punks can even count the amount of bills necessary to make 220,000 yen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

