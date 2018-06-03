Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 killed in hit-and-run in Saitama Pref; suspect arrested

SAITAMA

A 24-year-old man has been arrested over the hit-and-run deaths of a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect, Toyoyuki Hattori, a construction worker, has denied the charge. He was quoted as saying he wasn't aware that he had hit anyone.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on a seven-meter-wide crossing along a national route. Fuji TV reported that a witness saw a white car hit the couple as they were crossing the street, and then keep going.

The witness called 110. The man and woman were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

There are no lights at the crossing where the couple were hit. Police said the victims were flung several meters by the impact of the car.

Police said broken fragments from a car left at the scene of the hit-and-run came from Hattori's car which was identified from street surveillance camera footage.

How can you not be aware that you hit two people? When you're driving while intoxicated

