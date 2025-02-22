2 Kumamoto police referred to prosecutors over sex crimes

Kumamoto Prefectural Police have sent papers to prosecutors on two police officers over alleged sex crimes.

One case involves a police officer in his 30s who has been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, three times at his home between January and June last year, Kyodo News reported. He was dismissed prior to being arrested.

The second case involved an officer in his 40s who allegedly committed indecent acts on a woman in her 20s on a street in Kumamoto City as she was returning home with him from a drinking party in December 2022. He was given a six-month suspension as disciplinary punishment.

Local media reported that the two officers were said to have had extramarital affairs with multiple women.

Chief Inspector Keiichiro Matsumi said at a new conference on Friday: "This is extremely regrettable. We offer our deepest apologies to the victims and the people of the prefecture."

