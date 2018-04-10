2 men allegedly grope woman on train; one arrested, one gets away

A male company employee has been arrested for allegedly groping a woman on the JR Saikyo Line in Tokyo, police said Tuesday. Another man, who is also accused of groping the victim, managed to flee the station by jumping onto the railway tracks.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the male suspect, who is a Saitama resident in his 30s, is accused of touching the lower part of the woman's body, between Ikebukuro and Itabashi stations.

A man who saw what was going on grabbed the two suspects. However, when they exited the train at Itabashi Station, one suspect shook himself free, jumped onto the tracks and fled in the direction of Akabane Station.

Police believe the two suspected gropers know each other and are questioning the suspect about the man who got away.

© Japan Today