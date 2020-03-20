2 men arrested after fight over vandalism to car

Police in Yokohama said they have arrested two men who got into a fight after one of them vandalized the other man’s car.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the car parking lot of a drugstore in Seya Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Go Izuta, 52, who is an unemployed, damaged the car of Kyoka Mase, 25, by striking the door with a tool.
Izuta was also charged with assault after he pushed Mase up against a wall. Mase, who fought back and threw Izuta to the ground, was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police said the two men were seen arguing, and this developed into a fight. Izuta was quoted by police as saying that he had been drinking prior to the incident. Both men are denying the charges.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
thepersoniamnow
Kinda defies logic if someone (a) vandalizes your property (b) throws you up against a wall, that ultimately you get arrested for assault by pushing him back too?
oldman_13
So much for the ancient stereotypes of the meek and humble Japanese, afraid to voice their opinions in public and stand out from the grain.