crime

2 men arrested for abandoning body at beach in Miyagi Prefecture

MIYAGI

Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning the body of their male roommate on a beach in Yamamoto town earlier this year.

Police identified the suspects as Yoshio Sato, 75, and Teruo Sato, 67, both residents go Kakuda city in Miyagi Prefecture. The two men, who are not related, were arrested on Saturday.

According to police reports, the men are accused of dumping the body on the beach sometime between December 2022 and March 16, when it was found by a fisherman, Kyodo News reported.

Police said that Yoshio and Teruo shared the house with Yoshio’s nephew, who was in his 60s, and who has not been seen this year. Police said they believe the badly decomposed body found on the beach may be the missing nephew and added that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

