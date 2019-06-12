Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested for abandoning woman’s body wrapped in tarp

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman, wrapped from head to toe in a tarp bound by white adhesive tape, in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Police said the two men are Takahiko Hashimoto, 55, an unemployed resident of the apartment building, and Wataru Yoneda, 29, who works for the Community Welfare and Services Division in Muko City, Fuji TV reported.

According to police reports, Hashimoto has been receiving welfare benefits and Yoneda was the caseworker in charge of determining his eligibility. The as-yet unidentified body, which had decayed, is believed to be that of an adult woman in her 40s who lived with Hashimoto. Police said she appeared to have been dead for at least a month.

A neighbor called 110 at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and said there was a foul smell coming from Hashimoto's apartment.

Following their arrest, Hashimoto and Yoneda both admitted to carrying the corpse and abandoning it in the parking lot at around 11:20 a.m. They believe the body had been stored in a refrigerator in Hashimoto's apartment.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog