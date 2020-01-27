Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 men arrested over smuggling of drugs concealed in tabletops

TOKYO

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly tried to smuggle stimulants concealed in two tabletops from the United Arab Emirates, police said Monday.

Taiki Yamazaki, 32, a member of the Kyokuto-kai organized crime syndicate, and Mamoru Katsumata, 32, an executive of a freight shipper, were arrested last Thursday and have denied the charges against them, according to the police.

The tables were sent on a flight to Tokyo's Haneda airport from Dubai on Dec 23 and inspected by Tokyo customs on Jan 17. The stimulants were found after powder was seen on screws attaching the tops to the legs of the tables, they said.

The tabletops weighed about 400 kilograms in total.

Investigators replaced the tables with different cargo and arrested the men at a warehouse in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, when they received the shipment, the police said.

The warehouse in the city of Fuji is owned by a firm Katsumata works for. The police believe the two men planned to extract the stimulants from the tabletops and refine them.

