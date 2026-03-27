2 men arrested for assaulting taxi driver who tried to intervene in gang fight

Police in Tokyo have arrested 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver in his 40s in December.

Police said Ryuto Fukuda, who is self-employed man, and Hiroshi Matsui, a third-year student at Nihon Keizai University, are accused of beating the victim, fracturing his jaw and breaking his front, NTV reported. Police said the taxi driver also suffered nerve damage.

According to police, Fukuda and Matsui had gotten into a fight with five men. Fukuda and Matsui pursued three men onto the grounds of a nearby taxi parking lot in Iitabashi Ward.

At that point, the taxi driver, who was not in his vehicle, told them to take their fight elsewhere. Then Fukuda and Matsui attacked him before fleeing.

The two suspects were identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and arrested on Thursday.

© Japan Today