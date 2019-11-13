2 men arrested for forcing woman to pay back debts through prostitution

Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of extortion for forcing a 36-year-old woman into prostitution to pay back debts.

The two suspects were identified as Masatoshi Okamoto, 38, an office worker from Saitama Prefecture’s Koshigaya City, and Sho Onodera, 36, a member of an affiliated Yamaguchi-gumi crime syndicate from Saitama’s Soka City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Okamoto has denied the allegations, while Onodera has remained silent.

The two are accused of meeting the woman on an online dating site and forcing her into prostitution after claiming she had “debts of 13.5 million yen” and demanded cash from her. Over the course of one year from June 2016, the victim was forced to pay the men 8.4 million yen.

Police said Okamoto allegedly threatened to expose the woman if she didn’t pay up. The incident came to light after the victim consulted with police.

