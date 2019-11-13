Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested for forcing woman to pay back debts through prostitution

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of extortion for forcing a 36-year-old woman into prostitution to pay back debts.

The two suspects were identified as Masatoshi Okamoto, 38, an office worker from Saitama Prefecture’s Koshigaya City, and Sho Onodera, 36, a member of an affiliated Yamaguchi-gumi crime syndicate from Saitama’s Soka City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Okamoto has denied the allegations, while Onodera has remained silent.

The two are accused of meeting the woman on an online dating site and forcing her into prostitution after claiming she had “debts of 13.5 million yen” and demanded cash from her. Over the course of one year from June 2016, the victim was forced to pay the men 8.4 million yen.

Police said Okamoto allegedly threatened to expose the woman if she didn’t pay up. The incident came to light after the victim consulted with police.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Horrendous thing to happen. Fortunately the police did something about it. Psychopathic men and vulnerable women, says it all

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How was she "forced" into prostitution? She couldn't have just called the police? At her age she should know better than to get involved with these types, and also choose not to engage in prostitution.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

arrested two men on suspicion of extortion for forcing a 36-year-old woman into prostitution to pay back debts

I thought this was the normal accepted practice to get women into prostitution in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

