Kyoto Prefectural Police HQ
Kyoto Prefectural Police HQ Image: Sakura Ikkyo/Pixta
crime

2 men arrested for putting mentally disabled colleague in large washing machine

KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested two men who work at a dry cleaning company, on suspicion of assaulting their mentally disabled colleague by putting him a large washing machine in March.

Police said the two men, Kazuki Naoe, 37, and Yosuke Kamijima, also 37, who were arrested on Thursday, have admitted to the allegation, TV Asahi reported. They are accused of forcing the 50-year-old into the washing machine. The victim suffered bruises all over his body.

According to the police, the two men told the victim, "You stink,” before putting him in the washing machine, closing the lid and turning it on.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

