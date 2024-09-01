2 men arrested for robbing second-hand luxury goods store

Police in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested two men on suspicion of robbing a second-hand luxury goods store.

According to police, Yuji Todoroki, 24, of unknown occupation, from Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, and a 19-year-old man, also of unknown occupation, from Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, entered the store at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

They smashed a display case, stole a watch, necklace and other items, and fled. However, several men who happened to be passing by subdued the two, and them until police arrived.

One of the men who helped subdue the thieves was hit on the head with a hammer but his injury is not life-threatening, police said.

© Japan Today