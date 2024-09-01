 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested for robbing second-hand luxury goods store

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested two men on suspicion of robbing a second-hand luxury goods store.

According to police, Yuji Todoroki, 24, of unknown occupation, from Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, and a 19-year-old man, also of unknown occupation, from Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, entered the store at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

They smashed a display case, stole a watch, necklace and other items, and fled. However, several men who happened to be passing by subdued the two, and them until police arrived.

One of the men who helped subdue the thieves was hit on the head with a hammer but his injury is not life-threatening, police said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo