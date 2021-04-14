2 men arrested for sexually assaulting and robbing woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance at an apartment in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, in January 2020.

According to police, Kazuya Hatakeyama, 23, a construction worker from Yamato, and Keiji Onishi, 21, a construction worker from Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, also stole 200,000 in cash from the victim, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the two men are accused of bringing the victim to Hatakeyama’s apartment and sexually assaulting her. The woman told police one of them threatened to kill her if she “dared to make a commotion.” Furthermore, she said she was forced into giving the suspects money to stop the rape and was taken to a an ATM machine where she withdrew 200,000 yen and gave to the men.

The woman told police she met Hatakeyama at a club in Tokyo two to three months before the incident.

After their arrest on Wednesday, the suspects denied the allegations, saying the sex was consensual and that the money was a loan, police said. Hatakeyama was also quoted as stating, “I was under the impression that she liked me.”

