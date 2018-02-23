2 men arrested for shooting at de facto N Korean embassy in Tokyo

Police said they arrested two Japanese men believed to be right-wing activists for shooting early Friday at North Korea's de facto embassy in Tokyo.
The men fired several shots at the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, a pro-North Korean group representing ethnic Koreans in Japan, Tokyo metropolitan police said.
The men, Satoshi Katsurada, 56, and Yoshinori Kawamura, 46, drove by in a vehicle and one of them fired several shots, police said. The gate was damaged but nobody was injured.
The motive was not known. Japanese media reports said the two men have staged protests criticizing the pro-North Korean group, also known as Chongryon.
Patrolling police rushed to the closely monitored building and arrested the two on the spot, confiscating a gun, police said. The two men face allegations of damaging a building and could also face allegations of violating gun control laws.
Tokyo has no diplomatic ties with North Korea. Tens of thousands of pro-North ethnic Koreans live in Japan and still have relatives in North Korea.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Right wing cretins trying to stir the pot.
Reckless
Totally ineffective attack and now they will be even more ineffective in jail. Right wingers have peanut brains.
Alistair Carnell
Of course their motives are known, they’re right wing nationalistic cretins. Don’t credit them with any intelligence for a grand scheme or master plan. They just want to stir trouble.
Toasted Heretic
Terrorists trying to stir things up, as if needed be.
Try practising a bit of harmonious living, lads. Rise above the stupidity and pettiness.
Disillusioned
Wow! A drive-by shooting in Japan? I’m glad to say that is very rare.
Jimizo
Complete knobs. Feed them on kim chee in the nick.
zichi
too much shochu and reading too many rightwing extremists manga. Another two off the streets for a long stretch.
M3M3M3
Probably best not to jump to conclusions about the motive yet. My understanding is that the North Koreans are involved in all sorts of shady business dealings to secure hard currency for NK. This may have been a message from someone who wasn't pleased about a business deal gone bad. The two guys could just be lackeys. Who knows.
Nan Ferra
This is a bit like a Crocodile Dundee moment....."you call that a knife??This is a knife!". The NKers will have add their anti-aircraft guns trained on these low end chimpira with their undersized hand cannons!
smithinjapan
And yet, these clowns, often protected by police, would say they are doing it because NK are terrorists. Guess we know who the real terrorists are on this.
Luddite
Moronic, racist, Poundland terrorists.
Where did they get the guns?
Texas A&M Aggie
But, but, but.... Foreign leftists visiting this site say Japan is a gun-free zone. They constantly say they live there to get away from gun-related violence in the countries they ran away from.
How is this possible?
commanteer
As a person who despises leftist ideology, it's always embarrassing when someone like the above turns up and lives up to the worst stereotypes leftists have of conservatives.
PTownsend
And we are right to constantly say that. How many people were shot in Texas today?
I'm glad I long ago got away from gun-related violence. You own it, pardner. Go back to roping your goats.
Jimizo
I think it’s a matter of degree. Two right wing headbangers shooting at a building makes headline news here.
In some places, that’s just part of a night out.
gokai_wo_maneku
Yes, where did they get the gun? Usually, only yakuza have guns, and they know better than to use them on civilians. But usually even they only shoot windows of rival gangs. Are these guys yakuza?
Laguna
Tex, a couple of gates dented by bullets fired by a few yahoos here is frontpage news. In Texas, the same would be buried on page six.
wtfjapan
How is this possible? just as its possible as there have been almost no gun massacres in Japan the last 30yrs,
gun free doesn't mean no guns, just very few compared to a per ca pita basis. fewer guns= less gun violence, doesn't take a simpleton to understand, America has 10.5 gun deaths per 100,000, Japan 0.06, meaning Americans are 175times more likely to die by gunshot than Japanese.
wtfjapan
In Texas, the same would be buried on page six. wouldnt be reported at all , its just target practice in Texas.
Toasted Heretic
Come on over to Japan and find out.
It's not that complicated - gun crime is very rare - the Japanese don't see guns as a necessity. Occasionally, you'll get eejits like these two but it really is the exception to the rule.
Heckleberry
Bullets fired at a foreign embassy wouldn't even be reported? Do you want to re-think that post? Go on..
zichi
in America, they would already be on the way to Gitmo!
nandakandamanda
This is newsworthy in Japan because guns are so hard to come by, their very rarity, and the act of going against the harsh laws against gun ownership and use makes people sit up and take notice. These guys feel so strongly about something that they are willing to go to jail just for firing a gun even with no intent to wound or kill.
A hand grenade thrown at the US embassy in Montenegro was reported, not widely though.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/02/22/us-embassy-in-montenegro-attacked-with-grenade-prompting-security-scare.html
gokai_wo_maneku
Hmm, a gun shooting in Japan and this story didn't make the NHK news tonight. Way too much Olympics.
BurakuminDes
How do you know they had "no intent to wound or kill"? Uyoku dantai groups and members (if indeed this is who these individuals are) have a long history of using violence, intimidation and threats - even against children. Truly horrible individuals. Firing a gun in a public area, into an area where there could be any number of people, takes their threat to another level - and warrants many, many years in prison.
econstats
Payback for Otto Warmbier and Megumi Yokota and firing missiles at Japan I guess the commentators don't want to mention those facts. Do they??????????????????? The haters of Japan are so judgmental and forgetful.
oldman_13
Despicable and cowardly attack.
But it still amazes me how these pro North Korean groups, schools, and organizations are openly allowed to thrive in Japan. Organizations that worship the Kim leaders and toe the NK party line (which includes hatred for all things Japan).
BurakuminDes
Using guns to fire in public is "payback"? Please stay in your country where guns are part of the culture, and gun violence kills so many innocent people. Gun violence will NEVER be accepted in Japan.