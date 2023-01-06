Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested for shoplifting in 14 prefectures

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima have arrested two men on suspicion of shoplifting Chinese herbal medicine at a drug store.

Police said the men, who were arrested on Thursday, are also believed to have been responsible for shoplifting items from stores in 14 prefectures since last June, netting them about 10 million yen, Kyodo News reported.

Police identified the suspects as Koichiro Kawashima, 36, an unemployed man whose address is unknown, and Keiichi Fukuda, 50, a pharmaceutical sales consultant living in Tokyo’s Kita Ward.

According to the warrant, the two men are accused of stealing nine items from the Chinese herbal medicine in Asakita Ward, Hiroshima City around 11:50 a.m., on Sept 24 last year. The stolen items were worth 52,756 yen. Police said they were identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.

Police said the two men have hinted at their involvement in the shoplifting of medicine and cosmetics at drugstores in the Tohoku, Kansai, and Chugoku regions.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog