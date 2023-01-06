2 men arrested for shoplifting in 14 prefectures

Police in Hiroshima have arrested two men on suspicion of shoplifting Chinese herbal medicine at a drug store.

Police said the men, who were arrested on Thursday, are also believed to have been responsible for shoplifting items from stores in 14 prefectures since last June, netting them about 10 million yen, Kyodo News reported.

Police identified the suspects as Koichiro Kawashima, 36, an unemployed man whose address is unknown, and Keiichi Fukuda, 50, a pharmaceutical sales consultant living in Tokyo’s Kita Ward.

According to the warrant, the two men are accused of stealing nine items from the Chinese herbal medicine in Asakita Ward, Hiroshima City around 11:50 a.m., on Sept 24 last year. The stolen items were worth 52,756 yen. Police said they were identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.

Police said the two men have hinted at their involvement in the shoplifting of medicine and cosmetics at drugstores in the Tohoku, Kansai, and Chugoku regions.

