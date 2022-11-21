Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested over arson-murder of interior design company president

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two men in connection with the arson-murder of an interior design company president in May. 

The body of Ryo Nagayoshi, 43, was discovered in the ruins of his building after a fire destroyed it on May 14, Kyodo News reported. Police said two men who worked as subcontractors for the company have been arrested on suspicion of killing Nagayoshi and then setting the building on fire.

Police said the suspects, Wataru Oki, 37, an interior construction worker from Ogawa town in Saitama Prefecture, and Toshiki Onishi, 31, a former interior designer from Koshigaya City, also in Saitama Prefecture, are believed to have beaten Nagayoshi multiple times with a blunt object before starting the fire.

Police said Oki and Onishi were reportedly contracted by Nagayoshi and working together on the day of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel