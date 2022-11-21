2 men arrested over arson-murder of interior design company president

Police in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested two men in connection with the arson-murder of an interior design company president in May.

The body of Ryo Nagayoshi, 43, was discovered in the ruins of his building after a fire destroyed it on May 14, Kyodo News reported. Police said two men who worked as subcontractors for the company have been arrested on suspicion of killing Nagayoshi and then setting the building on fire.

Police said the suspects, Wataru Oki, 37, an interior construction worker from Ogawa town in Saitama Prefecture, and Toshiki Onishi, 31, a former interior designer from Koshigaya City, also in Saitama Prefecture, are believed to have beaten Nagayoshi multiple times with a blunt object before starting the fire.

Police said Oki and Onishi were reportedly contracted by Nagayoshi and working together on the day of the incident.

