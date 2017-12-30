2 men arrested over fatal assault of restaurant manager

Two men have been arrested in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, on suspicion of killing a restaurant manager because they got irritated over the slow service.

According to police, the trouble occurred between 11:15 p.m. on Dec 21 and 1:40 a.m. on Dec 22 at a Japanese chanko nabe restaurant, Fuji TV reported. The two men, Keiji Hamano, 46, and Kazuya Seki, 45, were attending a bonenkai (company year-end party) with some friends in a private dining room of the restaurant.

Just after 9 p.m., the men complained to a waiter about the slow service and asked him to get the manager, Shinji Itooka, 60. Itooka, who was at another establishment, arrived around 11 p.m. Hamano and Seki berated Itooka about the slow service and his employee’s attitude.

The suspects then punched Itooka in the face and kicked him in the back. They also hit him with a cooking pot.

A worker at a restaurant nextdoor heard what sounded like a fight and went to see what was going on. After seeing the front door damaged, he called police. Hamano, Seki and the group they were with left the restaurant.

When police arrived, Itooka was lying unconscious in the private dining room. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 4:20 a.m. due to damage to his lungs. His ribs had also been broken.

Police detained the two suspects for questioning on Thursday and arrested them on Friday. Police said they have admitted to the charge and quoted Seki as saying they didn’t like Itooka’s attitude toward the way his restaurant staff served customers.

© Japan Today