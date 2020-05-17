Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested over fatal hit-and-run

CHIBA

Police in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested two men, one a truck driver, and the other a motorist, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after their vehicles hit and killed a pedestrian.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday along a two-lane prefectural road with no sidewalk, Fuji TV reported. The victim, Shinichi Hikono, 49, who lived nearby was walking home when he was first hit from behind by a truck driven by Shinji Kamimura, 48, and then by a car driven by Satoshi Hayashi, 36. Neither vehicle stopped.

Hikino was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the truck and car on Sunday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Kamimura was quoted by police as saying he didn’t stop because he thought he had hit some garbage piled up at the side of the road, while Hayashi said he hit something but didn’t know what.

Login to comment

cowards. neither of them are ever going to drive again,.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Vince Black, this is Japan. Of course they will drive again regardless of what they've done.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

