2 men arrested over murder of woman in Kanagawa last August

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested two men on suspicion of killing a 56-year-old woman at her apartment in August last year.

Emiko Kasahara was found dead on Aug 9 by a caregiver. She had been beaten to death several days before her body was found, police said. There were multiple bruises on her face and other parts of her body. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was traumatic shock.

On Thursday, police arrested two male acquaintances of Kasahara, Takao Nakayama, 75, and Yuji Momose, 47, TV Asahi reported. Police said Momose has remained silent, while Nakayama was quoted as saying, “I kicked her (Kasahara) but I didn’t kill her.”

Police said the two men surfaced as suspects after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken outside and near Kasahara’s apartment building.

The two men had known Kasahara for over 10 years. Police have learned that they and a third man were drinking with Kasahara on the day of her death, and that they are still looking for the third man.

