2 men arrested over murder of woman whose body was found in dam

Investigators arrive at the apartment of suspect Shoma Mori in Osaka on Saturday.

Police in Osaka have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 20-year-old woman in a plastic case in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture on Aug 11.

An autopsy showed that the victim, identified as Yuka Konishi, 20, a resident of Yodogawa Ward in Osaka, was strangled to death sometime in the afternoon on Aug 10. She was last seen alive on the morning of Aug 9, when she left her apartment in a taxi.

Her body was found inside the plastic clothes case floating in Gongen dam by a fisherman at around 8:30 a.m. the next day, Fuji TV reported. The plastic case was tied by a rope which was attached to two weights.

When her body was found, Konishi was wearing a white T-shirt and white long pants. Her bag, containing her wallet and personal effects, but not her smartphone, was found near the dam.

Police said at a news conference Friday that the two suspects, Kazuhiko Inaoka, 42, a resident of Osaka’s Ikuno Ward, and Shoma Mori, 20, a resident of Nishi Ward in Osaka, were detained after analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed them with Konishi on Aug 9, and after inquiries with Konishi's acquaintances.

Police did not give any further details or say what the relationship was between Konishi and the two suspects who have denied the charge.

