crime

2 men charged with murders of woman and her son in 2018

SAITAMA

Two men who were convicted of abandoning the bodies of a 76-year-old woman and her 53-year-old son at the woman’s house in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, in 2018, have also been charged with their murders.

According to police, Yoshiaki Sakuma, 56, and Ryuji Otani, 44, were initially arrested on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of Fumiko Irie and her youngest son, Yoshitaka Osaki, at her Nishi-Tokorozawa home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Their bodies were found on Feb 8, 2018. Osaki had multiple stab wounds on his body, while his mother was drowned in the bathtub.

The bodies were found by Irie’s 55-year-old son at around 2 p.m. Osaki, who lived elsewhere, used to frequently visit his mother to see if she was OK. He went there on Feb 7, but did not return home or show up for work the next day. His wife, worried by his disappearance, contacted her brother-in-law and they went to the woman’s house where the found the bodies.

Prior to the murders, Sakuma had been living with Irie as a caregiver; however, he went missing after Feb 8. He was also suspected of stealing money from Irie’s bank account.

Sakuma and Otani had already completed jail terms for abandoning the two bodies. However, on Thursday, police rearrested them on suspicion of murder.

