2 men die after being stabbed during fight on Nagoya street

Two men died on Monday night after they were stabbed by another man during an altercation on a street in Nagoya. A 38-year-old unemployed man, who fled the scene, was detained at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Kita Ward. A woman who lives in a nearby apartment said she heard loud voices and saw three men fighting outside, Sankei Shimbun reported. Another resident called 110.

When police arrived, they found two men lying on the ground, bleeding from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Police identified the two victims as Tomoyuki Ogasahara, 44, and Eiji Akamatsu, 41, who both worked for a building management company.

Police said the suspect, Toshihiko Sato, lives near the scene of the stabbing and that a blood-stained knife was found in his apartment. Police said Sato has remained silent since his arrest.

The incident took place about two kilometers from Ajima Station.

