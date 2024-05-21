 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

2 men face murder charges over burned bodies found in Tochigi

TOKYO

Two 20-year-old men were served with fresh arrest warrants Tuesday on suspicion of murder after being arrested in connection with the discovery of the burned bodies of a married couple in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, in April, police said.

Kirato Wakayama, a former actor, and Kang Gwang Gi allegedly strangled to death Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, in the garage of a vacant house in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward between the night of April 15 and the early hours of April 16.

Kang has told investigators he was asked to kill the couple and transport their bodies, and was quoted by them as saying, "I was afraid of what might happen to me if I didn't do it."

Since the couple's bodies were found on the morning of April 16 on a riverbank in Nasu, the police have arrested a total of six people on suspicion of damaging the corpses.

Of them, Ryoken Hirayama, 25, and Hikaru Sasaki, 28, have already been served with fresh warrants on suspicion of murder. Hirayama is viewed as an intermediary and Sasaki is suspected of giving instructions for the crime.

The police also plan to serve warrants on suspicion of murder on Seiha Sekine, the 32-year-old common-law husband of a daughter of the couple, who they suspect played the leading role in the crime, and Ryo Maeda, 36, an executive of the real estate company that manages the vacant house where the couple were killed.

Wakayama appeared in Japanese public broadcaster NHK's yearlong TV drama "Gunshi Kanbei" in 2014.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

